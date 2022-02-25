PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in new masking guidelines released Friday afternoon, will no longer recommend masks in most indoor locations, including schools.

The CDC has a new equation for evaluating risk. It’s a new three-tiered color-coded system with the new guidance saying that most people can ditch their masks inside.

“We have our eye on many different metrics, which is why we hope our metrics that we’re releasing today will be helpful for policymakers,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “But we also hope that local jurisdictions will take into account all of the information that’s available to them.”

In a telebriefing, Walensky outlined the CDC’s new metrics, a new tool to help communities decide what precautions to take based on the latest data.

There are now three COVID-19 community levels: Low is green, medium yellow, and high is red. Masks indoors are now only recommended for counties with high levels — that’s about a third of the country.

The majority — 70%, including most of the Philadelphia region — is in the low or medium level. Counties in green are safe to be mask free inside. People in the medium or yellow level should talk to their doctor about masking indoors if they have an increased risk.

“We have more and more people and more and more immunity in the population, we want to make sure we’re focusing on severe disease because we do want to prevent severe disease,” Walensky said. “We want to prevent hospitalizations. We want to prevent our hospitals from becoming overwhelmed, so our metrics were really with that in mind — how much severe disease is happening?”

The new guidance marks a shift from focusing on daily infections and community transmission to looking at the overall situation, now with more of an emphasis on hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

Philadelphia still has an indoor mask mandate, based largely on the old recommendations from the CDC. There was no comment on the CDC’s announcement Friday, but a spokesperson said response levels are reviewed every Monday.