PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A local episcopal priest is doing more than just giving back to South Philadelphia. She’s making history, preserving history – all while continuing to fight for social justice.

According to the Church of The Crucifixion, love is action. Mother Jessie Alejandro always smiling and checking on others, but come Sunday, she’s dancing and worshipping for the lord.

In South Philly, this chaplain is making history as the first woman and Latina to become ordained as a priest within the Episcopal Diocese of Philadelphia.

“The Latina community is not use to seeing a Latin priest,” Mother Jessie told CBS3. “So when I came in as a priest, they were like, “Who? Where did she come from?'”

Well, Puerto Rico.

“I had a rough life growing up, bad things have happened to us,” she explained.

Through her testimony, a revolutionist was born. Mother Jessie planted her feet on the streets of Philadelphia in 1991 after forming her grassroot organization, Mother’s Mission.

It was her compassion in the Kensington neighborhood that caught the attention of the Arts and Entertainment Network, where she appeared on Intervention.

“It’s normal in this area to see someone in the streets fall out, but it’s not the way it’s supposed to be,” she said during the episode.

Even on the grim streets of Kensington, Mother Jessie celebrates every Thanksgiving giving back with a feast and of course music.

The history of the Church of Crucifixion goes back to the late 1800s as the second black church in Philadelphia. It was under the leadership of Henry Phillips that, for the first time, white and Black people worshipped together. So Mother Jessie fought to have the street renamed to make sure history was not forgotten.

“W.E.B. DuBouis came here, Marion Anderson came here,” she said. “President Theodore Rooselvelt came here and spent a night here at this church.”

While this church has always been known for social justice, it still remains a staple in the community for outreach. All cultures are welcomed — and so are hugs.