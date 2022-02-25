PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Loved ones will say goodbye to Jawine Evans Friday, more than a week after authorities say the sister of a fellow Lincoln University student stabbed and killed him during a fight. A viewing for Evans,19, happened Friday morning at The Met on North Broad Street.
At 11 a.m., a celebration of life will take place before his internment.READ MORE: Police Release New Surveillance Video Of West Philadelphia Shooting From October 2021
Evans died in a stabbing caught on camera last week, an incident that injured two others.
On Thursday, Chester County authorities announced the arrest of Nydira Smith, 49. Authorities said Smith, who was concerned that some of her brother’s possessions were stolen, drove to campus with a knife. She arrived shortly before the incident happened.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Overnight Rain, Freezing Rain Creating Slick Conditions For Commuters
In a family statement released by their lawyer, Evans’ mother says in part: “We thought he would be safe on the campus of Lincoln University, and we’re stunned at the lax university security.”
CBS3’s Alecia Reid will have more on this story this evening.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Activists, Leaders To Rally Outside City Hall In Solidarity With Ukraine