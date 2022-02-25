PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are investigating a deadly small plane crash in Bucks County Thursday evening. The plane went down at Victoria and Brittany Lanes in Perkasie.

Two people on board the plane at the time were killed.

People CBS3 spoke with say it’s a miracle no residents or homes were seriously damaged.

“Right smack above my head and the thing that came to my mind is he’s going to land on my house,” Catherine Lapat said.

Police confirm 2 people were killed when this plane crashed in Hillstown Twp, Bucks County. Both people were onboard and no pedestrians were hit. Tonight, people are calling the pilot a hero. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/afkIQRHGJY — Jasmine Payoute (@jpayoute) February 25, 2022

The Lapats say they’re still shaken after witnessing a plane spiral then crash on their residential street.

“The first instinct is yelling out, ‘Can anyone hear me? Is anyone alive?’ I know I probably sounded ridiculous. We were probably about two car lengths away,” Ashley Lapat said.

Their video shows the moments the small plane landed on Victoria and Brittany Lane in Hilltown Township just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

“We were sitting at the table and I said to him that sounds like something falling out of the sky. You could hear the put, put, put, put, put,” Beverly Reid said.

Officials confirming two people on board did not survive the crash.

“We believe them to be male at this time but until family is notified we can’t release much more than that,” Bucks County coroner Meredith Buck said.

Hilltown police say the plane hit an unoccupied vehicle before catching fire. And debris hit at least one home in the area.

“You expect a lot more damage than what we saw. It was definitely a cleaner crash landing,” a woman said.

Neighbors are calling the pilot’s actions nothing short of heroic.

“It looked like he was trying to come down the street to make a landing so nobody would get hurt,” a man said.

“He knew he was going down and he did the best he could to make sure no one else got hurt in the process,” Ashley Lapat said.

Officials think this scene should be cleared sometime Friday.