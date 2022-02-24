CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Edgewater Park News, Local

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (CBS) — Edgewater Park Township Police are searching for this man. They say he stabbed someone outside a Wawa during a fight and intentionally ran over a second person with his car.

It happened on Route 130 early Sunday morning.

Police say the suspect was driving a Buick Regal with a Pennsylvania license plate.

There is no word on the condition of the victims.

Call police if you recognize the suspect.