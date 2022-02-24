EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (CBS) — Edgewater Park Township Police are searching for this man. They say he stabbed someone outside a Wawa during a fight and intentionally ran over a second person with his car.
It happened on Route 130 early Sunday morning.
Police say the suspect was driving a Buick Regal with a Pennsylvania license plate.
There is no word on the condition of the victims.
Call police if you recognize the suspect.