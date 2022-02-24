PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A winter system will push into the region Thursday night, bringing rain to South Jersey and a mix of sleet and freezing rain from Interstate 95 to the immediate suburbs. Some warmer air will transition that system to mostly rain for the Philadelphia area overnight.
Delaware and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania, along with New Castle County in Delaware will be under a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday.
The freezing rain and sleet will push into the area around 11 p.m. Thursday, with warmer air keeping it a steady rain for most of South Jersey and Delaware. The majority of the viewing area will see just rain by 8 a.m. Friday. It will remain steady and heavy in some spots, but the system will clear out by noon.
The cold weather will stick around after the system leaves the region.
