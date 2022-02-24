PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large winter storm will deliver a wintry mix to the region overnight leading to treacherous travel in some areas. Whether you receive snow, sleet or freezing rain is dependent on where you live.

Cold air has replaced Wednesday’s unseasonable warmth in the 70s. Light snow and sleet will spread across the Delaware Valley from the I-95 corridor north and west, while the areas south and east of the I-95 corridor will see a mix of sleet and rain.

Winter Weather Advisory

Through 4 a.m. Friday for Philadelphia and areas along the I-95 corridor.

Through 10 a.m. Friday for Chester, Bucks and Montgomery Counties.

Through 1 p.m. Friday for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos.

Timing

Before midnight, surface temperatures will be cold enough to support freezing rain. This could create a patchy glaze across Philadelphia and along the I-95 corridor.

For Chester, Bucks, Montgomery, and Mercer Counties there may be an extended period of freezing rain and ice accumulations between 1/10″ and 2/10″ is possible. Farther north and west, ice accumulations could reach 3/10″ in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and the Poconos.

Early Friday morning, warmer air filters into the region and temperatures climb above freezing with a transition to rain through midday.

So, what can you expect where you live?

Between midnight and 2 a.m., any freezing rain or sleet will transition to plain rain for the Philadelphia metro area.

Just after sunrise, rain will slowly spread north and west across much of Chester, Bucks, Montgomery and Mercer Counties.

It will be late Friday morning when freezing rain changes to plain rain over upper Bucks, Montgomery, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton Counties.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain will continue through early afternoon in the Poconos leading to the highest ice and snow accumulations.

A brief period of sleet turning to rain will cover much of South Jersey and Delaware through the night and all rain on Friday.

Driving will be treacherous due to the threat of ice coating some roads and walkways. Be especially cautious when driving over elevated roads and bridges.

You may also awake to a thin coat of ice on cars and any outdoor objects.

