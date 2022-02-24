PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Leaders across the Philadelphia region are speaking out against Russia’s attack on Ukraine, with many condemning the action. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf condemned the attack, echoing President Joe Biden’s words in his statement:

“I stand with President Biden in condemning the unprovoked and unjustified Russian military invasion of the independent country of Ukraine. This attack on a peaceful country is shocking and its impacts will be far reaching. I urge democratic leaders across the globe to unite and respond decisively to this unjustified and unlawful attack. Frances and I pray for the people of Ukraine, as well as the Pennsylvanians who have loved ones living in Ukraine.”