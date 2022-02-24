Gov. Phil Murphy Says Crews In New Jersey Are Prepared For Incoming Winter Storm

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the Department of Transportation has crews ready to respond to Thursday night’s storm. He also warns anyone who doesn’t need to be out driving shouldn’t be.
“Extreme caution will be the watchwords for tonight,” Murphy said. “Really wee hours in the morning into tomorrow, particularly tomorrow morning’s commute. If you have the ability to work later than usual or work from home, that’s probably a good time to exercise that option.”
Murphy said as of now he is not declaring a state of emergency.