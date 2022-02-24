CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) — A coordinated investigation is underway after three cemeteries in Montgomery County were defaced with swastikas overnight, according to the Conshohocken borough mayor. This happened in Whitemarsh and Plymouth Townships, as well as Conshohocken.
The Plymouth Township Police Department released a statement on the investigation, saying in part:
"The Plymouth Township Police Department, along with the Whitemarsh Township Police Department, are currently investigating several incidents of Institutional Vandalism. During the overnight hours from February 23rd – February 24th, a person (or persons) desecrated grave sites at Saint Benedict Cemetery, Saint Matthews Cemetery and Old Saint Matthews Cemetery."
According to Mayor Yaniv Aronson, the police departments are coordinating investigative efforts following the vandalism.
"Our three municipalities have zero tolerance for bigotry, racism, antisemitism and xenophobia," he wrote in a statement.
Anyone with information should call 610-279-1901.