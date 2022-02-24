PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — Officials are investigating a deadly small plane crash in Perkasie, Bucks County. The coroner has been called to the accident site.
We're told the plane hit an unoccupied vehicle and then caught fire near Victoria and Brittany Lanes in a residential neighborhood.
Officials say the fire is now out.
The Pennridge Airport is a few miles away from the scene, but it's unclear right now where the plane was heading to.
