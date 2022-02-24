SPRING CITY, Pa. (CBS) – In Spring City, there’s a “spring chicken” that’s been making waves since 2020 in this small town by its big flavors and big-hearted hospitality. So if you’re craving comfort, come on into Birdie’s Kitchen!

Owned by Birdie, formerly known as Blair Watts, this former retail manager turned one-man band is always perched and happy back in the kitchen. But we have to go way back to learn where he learned how to throw down.

“Birdies my grandmom. I was always watching her make everything,” owner Birdie said. “I used to measure everything but that started to go out the window when it didn’t taste like grandmoms.”

And he prides himself on the flavors and the feelings he wants diners to experience.

“I still have Sunday dinners. They make movies about that so for me it’s important,” Birdie said. “This is family, this is home, you can relax.”

But your taste buds won’t be relaxing, they’ll be rejoicing from his mac and cheese. It’s creamy, tangy, peppery and crusty.

The salmon is colored so gorgeous by seasoning – the salmon is fresh and pink and perfect.

The fried chicken is crispy-licious and all kinds of goodness just wrapped and fried!

The burger: that beef is slamming and the cheese is melted perfectly and then with the bbq birdie topping.

And the chili, “It’s love, a hug, enjoyment… Good food and good vibes that’s what we stand for,” Birdie said.

