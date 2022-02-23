CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were rescued from a trench in Villanova, Montgomery County on Wednesday. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at Mount Pleasant Road as crews worked to rescue the two workers.

Lower Merion police tell Eyewitness News a ditch collapse.

Two workers were taken to Lankenau Hospital and did not suffer major injuries. 

