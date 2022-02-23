VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) — Two people were rescued from a trench in Villanova, Montgomery County on Wednesday. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at Mount Pleasant Road as crews worked to rescue the two workers.
Lower Merion police tell Eyewitness News a ditch collapse.READ MORE: Officials Roll Out 'Third Thursday' Initiative Targeting Gun Violence In Northwest PhiladelphiaReward Reaches $6,000 For Information On Chihuahua Found Abandoned Inside Closed Plastic Bags In Vineland
Two workers were taken to Lankenau Hospital and did not suffer major injuries.MORE NEWS: Parents React To Lower Moreland Township Schools Making Masks Optional
