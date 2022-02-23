PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The University of Pennsylvania is easing some of its mask rules. Masks are still required in campus buildings, but you no longer have to double mask or wear a KN95 or N95 mask.
Those rules were put in place last month during the height of the omicron surge.
All across the Philadelphia region, schools are starting to drop mask mandates.
In Montgomery County, Lower Moreland schools have made masks optional. Meanwhile in Delaware County, Radnor and Garnet Valley voted to end their mask mandates.