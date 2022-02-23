CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A Cherry Hill baseball coach is behind bars after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child. Camden County prosecutors say 20-year-old Thomas Bianco was charged Wednesday.
Authorities say Bianco assaulted a 12-year-old child on several occasions.
Bianco is a coach for the Cherry Hill National Athletic League and also employs minors for his landscaping business, Bianco Landscaping Maintenance, LLC, authorities say.
Cherry Hill police want any other possible victims to contact them.