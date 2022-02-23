PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – State Rep. Stephen Kinsey and other officials will roll out a new collaborative effort to educate residents about resources to address and prevent gun violence on Wednesday. The briefing will take place at approximately 10 a.m. and it will be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: Kinsey and other officials will roll out a new collaborative effort to educate residents about resources to address and prevent gun violence.
- When: Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
