PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was found shot to death inside of a home in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood Wednesday night, according to police. Officers were called to the 900 block of North 68th Street at 7:40 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive man.
Police found a 48-year-old man in a first-floor living room suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
He was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:56 p.m.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.