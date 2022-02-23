PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Lawmakers in Atlantic County have shut down a strip club following the murder of 19-year-old Irving Mayren Guzman. The teen was found dead three days after he was kicked out of the club.

On Wednesday, Pleasantville City Council voted to revoke Centerfolds Cabaret’s mercantile license. Without the license, they can’t operate.

This strip club has been closed ever since the death of Irving Mayren Guzman. A sign on the door says “closed due to the tragedy.”

Family and friends of 19-year-old Irving Mayren Guzman gathered at Centerfolds Cabaret Wednesday afternoon to demand justice.

“I know for a fact the city of Pleasantville sees us coming and they’re going to hear us loud and clear today,” family friend Cristian Moreno-Rodriguez said.

On Jan. 22, Mayren Guzman went to the strip club on Delilah Road, but was later kicked out and attacked by a group of men in the parking lot. Police arrested three men for assault.

Loved ones searched for days until his body was found in a marshy area three days later.

“I didn’t realize when he left home,” his mother, Zara Guzman, said in Spanish. “If I had known, I wouldn’t have let him leave at that hour.”

Mayren Guzman’s family and friends blame the strip club for his death.

“They were negligent in the fact that they served him alcohol and they were negligent in the fact that they didn’t call the ambulance, they didn’t call the police,” Moreno-Rodriguez said.

“Within the last three years, like the amount of criminal activities or reports that were like called in, it’s staggering. And the fact that like, the city just still kept it open, like I don’t know. It just blows my mind and it hurts. It hurts because this could have all been avoided,” Eduardo Alvarez, the victim’s brother said.

The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine Mayren Guzman’s cause of death.