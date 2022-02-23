PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. Officials identified the man killed as 24-year-old Jamal Dean of Upper Darby, Delaware County on Wednesday.
On Monday after 10:30 p.m., officers raced to Henry on the Park apartment complex on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue.READ MORE: Two Delco School Districts Vote To Ditch Mask Mandates Amid Decreasing COVID-19 Transmission Rates
Eyewitness News has been told Dean was visiting his family when a fight broke out, which ended in deadly gunfire. He was found in a hallway shot in his chest, back, thigh, and buttocks and pronounced dead around 11 p.m, according to police.
READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Officials Roll Out New Collaborative Effort To Address, Prevent Gun Violence
Officers tell CBS3 that eyewitnesses identified the shooting suspect. The suspect then ran off.
No weapon was recovered. Police say they believe they know the name of the suspect, but he has not yet been arrested.
The shooting is under investigation.MORE NEWS: New Jersey Native Carli Lloyd On U.S. Women's Soccer Equal Pay Settlement: 'Today Is A Historical Day'
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here