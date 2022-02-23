PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a missing mother and son in Kensington. Twenty-five-year-old Saphia Speller and 3-year-old Hassan Matthews were last seen early Tuesday morning on the 5900 block of Weymouth Street.
Speller was driving a green Chrysler Town and Country. It has a "Little Legacy Learning Center" decal on the side.
Speller has brown, curly short hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her right arm. Hassan has black, curly short hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a red collar shirt and blue pants.
Contact police if you have any information.