By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police are searching for a missing mother and son in Kensington. Twenty-five-year-old Saphia Speller and 3-year-old Hassan Matthews were last seen early Tuesday morning on the 5900 block of Weymouth Street.

Speller was driving a green Chrysler Town and Country. It has a “Little Legacy Learning Center” decal on the side.

Speller has brown, curly short hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on her right arm. Hassan has black, curly short hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a red collar shirt and blue pants.

Contact police if you have any information.