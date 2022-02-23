PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Philadelphia restaurants are in the running to win a prestigious award known as the “Oscars of the Food World.”
The James Beard Foundation revealed its semifinalists Wednesday.READ MORE: Brothers Charged In Last Month’s Massive Bensalem Golden Corral Brawl
They include Ellen Yin, who is up for the award for the best restaurateur.
Yin owns several restaurants, including Fork, A.Kitchen + Bar and High Street Philly.READ MORE: 'We've Got This Thing On The Run': Gov. Murphy Ending Weekly COVID-19 Briefings On 2-Year Anniversary Of Pandemic
Friday Saturday Sunday in Center City is also nominated for restaurant of the year.
The winners will be announced in June.MORE NEWS: Handful Of Truckers Drive From Scranton To Washington DC To Protest COVID Restrictions, Mandates
To see all of the semifinalists, click here.