PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — March 10 is a date circled on many Philadelphia 76ers fans’ calendars. The Brooklyn Nets will be in town and it’s possible that means Ben Simmons will make his return to Philly.

But, many aren’t buying it — including one of Simmons’ former Sixers teammates.

Danny Green, on his podcast “Inside the Green Room with Danny Green,” says he doesn’t think Simmons will suit up.

“I would be highly surprised if he even plays in that game,” Green said of Simmons. “I don’t know where his health is mentally, physically. I know he had other issues. We all know he does not like to play in Philly. Say that does happen, I see it being a very hectic, playoff-like atmosphere, environment where it may be very rough for him.”

Simmons was traded to Brooklyn on Feb. 10 in the blockbuster trade that landed the Sixers James Harden. Along with Simmons, the Sixers sent Seth Curry and Andre Drummond as well as two first-round picks to the Nets.

Green also noted Simmons wasn’t “on the most cordial terms” with Curry and Drummond.

“Interesting dynamic of how things went down, interesting dynamic of who went with him,” Green said. “I haven’t had a chance to talk with those guys yet, but I know they weren’t on the most cordial terms.”

If Simmons does play in Philly, Green says he doubts the former No. 1 overall pick would shake hands.

“It all depends on how that game goes, how he interacts in that game, how well he plays or how cleanly or non-cleanly he or us plays against each other is going to determine how we shake hands,” Green said. “But I highly doubt he plays in that game and if he does, I highly doubt he wants to shake hands before or after that game.”

To listen to the full podcast, click here.