PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia happy hour tradition is returning as the COVID-19 situation eases. Center City District SIPS will be back starting on June 1.
The 14-week program promotes dozens of local bars and restaurants as they provide discounts on Wednesday evenings throughout Center City.
“After a two-year interruption due to COVID-19, we are thrilled to bring back SIPS, Center City’s premier after-work event as a perk for our returning office workers,” said Michelle Shannon, VP of Marketing & Communications for Center City District. “In addition, it will have a huge economic impact on our bars and restaurants who have worked hard to stay open and keep their staffs employed. To maximize the benefits and minimize the cost to participants, CCD is waiving all fees for bars within the Center City District to participate in SIPS this season. We will be covering all the marketing expenses from our budget and with support from our sponsors.”
SIPS hasn’t taken place for two years because of the virus.