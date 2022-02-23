CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Carli Lloyd, Local News, New Jersey news, U.S. Women's Soccer

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — Twenty-eight U.S. women’s national soccer team players have reached a settlement with U.S. soccer in a 2019 pay discrimination lawsuit.  Members of the team will be paid $22 million in back pay, with an additional $2 million set aside for charitable efforts and more. 

The Soccer Federation has also promised equal pay for the women’s and men’s teams for all games moving forward. 

READ MORE: Two Delco School Districts Vote To Ditch Mask Mandates Amid Decreasing COVID-19 Transmission Rates

U.S. soccer star and New Jersey native Carli Lloyd spoke to Eyewitness News about the settlement. 

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Officials Roll Out New Collaborative Effort To Address, Prevent Gun Violence

“Nobody wants to be fighting against their employers,” Lloyd said. “Today is a historical day. We’re really proud, proud of everyone’s efforts, and this is just a huge day for women all across the globe.”

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Police Identify Man Killed In Roxborough Shooting As 24-Year-Old Jamal Dean

According to a joint statement, the deal is contingent on a new collective bargaining agreement.