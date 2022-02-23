DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) — Twenty-eight U.S. women’s national soccer team players have reached a settlement with U.S. soccer in a 2019 pay discrimination lawsuit. Members of the team will be paid $22 million in back pay, with an additional $2 million set aside for charitable efforts and more.
The Soccer Federation has also promised equal pay for the women's and men's teams for all games moving forward.
U.S. soccer star and New Jersey native Carli Lloyd spoke to Eyewitness News about the settlement.

Today marks a historical day for the current #USWNT players, the pioneers of women who came before us, the generations to come & women around the globe. It has been a long battle that required a lot of work from so many people. Grateful and thankful for everyone involved.
— Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) February 22, 2022
"Nobody wants to be fighting against their employers," Lloyd said. "Today is a historical day. We're really proud, proud of everyone's efforts, and this is just a huge day for women all across the globe."
According to a joint statement, the deal is contingent on a new collective bargaining agreement.