PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Washington D.C. is calling in hundreds of unarmed National Guard troops ahead of planned protests similar to the recent truck blockade in Canada. The convoy organizer, Bob Bolus, a Pennsylvania-based trucker, left Scranton Wednesday morning in an 18-wheeler.
Bolus was followed by a handful of smaller vehicles. He plans to stop in Harrisburg and Baltimore.
Bolus is protesting the Biden administration's vaccine requirements, as well as high gas prices. The White House says they are prepared.
“It’s killed our economy, people are losing their homes,” Bolus said. “You can’t operate your transportation companies, the trucking companies, just like at the high cost of fuel, and it’s only the tip of the iceberg.”
"We have been working… to continuously assess the threat environment and keep our community safe," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
Bolus says the plan is to block the DC beltway, but not drive into the city.