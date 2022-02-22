BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — This isn’t a normal Tuesday — it’s Twosday, Feb. 22, 2022. It’s a palindrome date, which means it’s the same forward as it is backward. How about this for a birthday?

“It’s really, really exciting,” Katie Gerrity said.

Katie and Ryan Gerrity are with one of their twins born on Twosday. Meet Addison, who weighs 6 1/2 pounds. Addison’s sister, Rylee, weighed just under 4 pounds and is in the NICU.

“Building up her nutrition there and get her a little bit chubbier,” Ryan said.

The twins were born at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg at 4:02 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. on 2/22/22, a Tuesday.

“I think it’s really awesome and it’s a good story to tell when they get older and a really awesome birthday for them to have,” Katie said.

Talk about serendipity.

The Gerrity’s wanted to deliver on Feb. 22, but the hospital was booked, so the induction started on the 20.

“I didn’t know it was going to take 43 hours,” Katie said. “I feel good actually, surprisingly.”

After almost two days in labor, the Northampton County couple became first-time parents.

“Very excited that everyone’s healthy and well and you know, everybody did a great job,” Ryan said. “Katie did a great job delivering.”

There’s more to this Twosday tale.

Katie is a twin. She and her brother were born in 1988, and yes, twins run in the family.

“My cousin on my dad’s side also had fraternal girl twins,” Katie said. “Another cousin on my dad’s side has a boy and girl.”

For the Gerrity twins, their birthday is being called one of the luckiest days in a millennium.

“I think I might have to go play the lottery or you know, buy a couple of lottery tickets tonight because it’s definitely got to be like a one-in-a-million shot to do this,” Ryan said.

The only two-for that didn’t happen for the Gerrity’s — the babies weren’t born at 2:22. But, they say that’s just fine. Katie and Addison are expecting to go home Thursday. Rylee will follow probably next week.