Police Investigating Shooting Outside Bucks Rack City In South Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a South Philadelphia strip club on Monday night. It happened around 11:30 p.m. at Bucks Racks City on Columbus Boulevard. 

Responding officers say the club’s security guard fired the shots. There were multiple shell casings at the scene, but no blood.

Police say it’s not yet clear why the guard fired those shots.

Eyewitness News has been told no gunshot victims have shown up at the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

