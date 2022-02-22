RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) — More local school districts are revisiting their mask mandates now that COVID-19 cases are declining. The Radnor Township school board and the Garnet Valley school board are meeting Tuesday night. The meetings are expected to be well attended.

The school board is expecting a packed room Tuesday night. They’ve already received dozens of emails from parents who won’t be able to make it but want to ensure their comments are on the record.

Delaware Valley students have been masked up since returning to in-person instruction. If Tuesday night’s proposal passes in the Radnor and Garnett Valley School Districts, the mask mandate will be dropped.

“We’re pretty excited. Hopefully, we can get that to be mask optional,” said Jason Trosset, a senior at Radnor High School.

Radnor Township School District has been monitoring the positivity rate closely and says case counts of students and staff throughout the district add up to less than 2.5%. In fact, there’s been a significant decrease. There were 208 cases the week of Dec. 31, dropping to 18 cases the week of Feb. 4.

Should this proposal go through, students, staff and other employees will have the freedom to make their own choice, whether they want to continue wearing a face covering or not.

“I miss the pre-COVID, like no masks and having lunch next to my friends and stuff,” Trosset said. “I really miss that.”

Over at the Garnett Valley School District, the board is also pushing for optional masking. They went from 17 cases throughout the district last week to zero this week. Citing Delaware County’s transmission rate at just over 8%, the district expects the downward trend to continue.

Both districts state they will continue to follow mandates put in place by health and government officials.

Students riding school buses and other district vehicles will still need to wear face coverings, as that is a federal requirement.

Any family with individual concerns about the impact on their child can reach out to their principal.