Philadelphia Weather: Temperatures Soar Near 70 On Wednesday Then Crash To 30's As Winter Storm Arrives

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is in the warm sector of a storm system Tuesday with periods of rain through Wednesday morning. Gusty southwest winds will push temperatures to the 60’s Tuesday and near 70 Wednesday for areas from Philadelphia to the south and east.

A cold front will sit to our west Wednesday morning but by late afternoon it will sweep past Philadelphia ushering in much colder air in the 30’s as our warm winds turn from the southwest to the northwest.

Tuesday’s record high is 68 degrees set in 1997 and Wednesday’s record is 75 degrees set 148 years ago in 1874.

Another more winter-like storm system arrives on Thursday. This will need to be monitored for possible winter weather advisories Thursday night and Friday morning.

High pressure to the north will create cold air damming as it pushes the storm just south of the Philly area, leaving us in the 30’s with isolated areas of snow, sleet, and freezing rain showers during the day.

On Thursday night, as the storm slowly lifts northward into this cold air, there will be areas of freezing rain and sleet across much of the area from the I-95 corridor south and east, including Philadelphia.

Some accumulations are possible. Farther north and west to the Lehigh Valley and Poconos there could be accumulating snow.

Eventually, temperatures will rise above freezing on Friday morning and rain will spread across the Delaware Valley.

The weekend looks to be cold with highs in the 30’s to low 40’s. Another push of Arctic air arrives Sunday evening leaving us either side of 30 degrees on Monday.