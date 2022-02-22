Shooting In Philadelphia's Roxborough Section Leaves Man Dead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood. On Monday after 10:30 p.m., officers raced to an apartment complex on Henry Avenue, just off Summit Avenue.
Eyewitness News has been told a 24-year-old man was visiting his family when a fight broke out, which ended in deadly gunfire. He was found in a hallway shot multiple times and pronounced dead around 11 p.m.
Officers tell CBS3 that eyewitnesses identified the shooting suspect. The suspect then ran off.
