PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the city’s Wissinoming section Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphia police said. It happened shortly after 4 p.m. on the 1700 block of Brill Street.
Police said the man was shot multiple times throughout his body.
He was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:24 p.m.
So far, police said there are no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.