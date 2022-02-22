PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who was shot several times managed to drive himself to Rivers Casino in Fishtown before he collapsed outside of his car, Philadelphia police said Monday night.
It happened around 9 p.m. Monday.READ MORE: Exclusive: Some Vehicles Carjacked In Philadelphia Exported As Far Away As Africa, Sources Say
Police believe the man was involved in a shootout in the 400 block of North Front Street in Old City.
The man then drove to the valet area of the casino.Teenager, Police Officer Being Hailed Heroes After Jumping Into Icy Collingdale Pond To Rescue 3 Children
Police say the man is in his late 20s and did not have identification.
He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.MORE NEWS: Celebrate National Margarita Day At These Philadelphia Area Restaurants
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.