By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man who was shot several times managed to drive himself to Rivers Casino in Fishtown before he collapsed outside of his car, Philadelphia police said Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police believe the man was involved in a shootout in the 400 block of North Front Street in Old City.

The man then drove to the valet area of the casino.

Police say the man is in his late 20s and did not have identification.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

