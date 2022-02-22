PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police announced Tuesday they are making major progress, including an arrest, in the city’s carjacking crisis. Police officials say the progress is the result of a multi-jurisdictional effort that includes city, state, federal and other organizations.

Some of the biggest legal, political and law enforcement heavy hitters, including Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner and others, discussed the out-of-control carjackings in the city and the progress they’re making.

Jonathan Akubu, 28, of Lansdowne, could be connected to as many as four dozen carjackings along with a handful of other suspects.

Jonathan Akubu, 28, of Lansdowne, has been arrested in connection to multiple carjackings. He is now charged with the murder of two people, including George Briscella from Northeast Philadelphia and a woman named Aya Gabasi.

Akubu also faces aggravated assault charges for two more shooting victims. Sources say Akubu may be responsible for close to four dozen carjackings.

Police did not say an exact number on the record. Investigators coordinated with the Philadelphia Parking Authority to track vehicles using red-light cameras and other technology.

On Monday, Eyewitness News reported exclusive new details on what happened to the vehicles.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS3 they’ve traced some carjacked vehicles to shipping ports in Newark, New Jersey, and Wilmington, Delaware, where those stolen cars are then exported out of the country.

Sources say some of the vehicles taken at gunpoint off city streets ended up in Africa.

Akubu and as many as four others would target Toyotas.

A University of Pennsylvania officer engaged Akubu outside Penn Presbyterian Hospital last Thursday. He would eventually be arrested.

Investigators say ballistic evidence links the two homicides and two other shootings. Detectives say they recovered an AK47 from Akubu’s Lansdowne apartment, among other firearms.

Police say Akubu was previously arrested for aggravated assaults, robbery and rape. It’s unclear the outcomes of those cases.

“An arrest warrant was obtained for Jonathan Akubu, charging him with murder and related offenses for the homicide of Aya Gabasi,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said. “Warrant service took place at an apartment complex in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. During this warrant service, Mr. Akubu was located inside and taken into custody without incident. Recovered from inside this location were two firearms — a Century arms 9MM Draco AK47 style rifle, with an obliterated serial number and an FN Herstal, 5.7 caliber handgun.

“Although Mr. Akubu had been taken into custody, there are believed to have been seven other individuals in concert with him during the commissioning of these carjackings,” Smith added. “We’re diligently continuing to work these investigations and remain optimistic that these other perpetrators will be identified shortly. And like Mr. Akubu, also be brought to justice.”

U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams was also at the press conference. She said she couldn’t comment on any possible investigation her office may be handling, but did say carjackings are a federal crime.

Krasner congratulated the police for building strong cases.

Akubu is in jail without bail.