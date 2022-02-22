PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in a deadly hit-and-run in North Philadelphia. The victim, a female in her 20’s, had just gotten off a bus around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 and was crossing the intersection of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue when she was struck.
READ MORE: Open For Business: Ryde Fitness Studio Is Creating A Community For People To Belong And Bike To The Beat
Police say the driver and two other passengers were in the vehicle when the woman was struck. The driver fled the scene after the crash.READ MORE: Jonathan Akubu Charged With Murder In Connection To Multiple Philadelphia Carjackings, Officials Say
The victim was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after.
MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Weather: Temperatures Soar Near 70 On Wednesday Then Crash To 30s As Winter Storm Arrives
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect. If you have any information on the suspect call 911. You can also submit a tip through phone or text at (215) 686-8477. All tips will be confidential.