PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For many people, it’s Taco Tuesday, and there’s a perfect way to celebrate. Break out the tequila and lime juice because Tuesday also happens to be National Margarita Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, the margarita is the most common tequila-based drink served in the United States.

Margaritas gained popularity with the release of Jimmy Buffett’s 1977 hit song “Margaritaville.”

Here’s a list of places to celebrate National Margarita Day in the Philly area:

Jose Pistola’s

Center City, 263 S 15th St.

Jose Pistola’s will be serving a special margarita made with Tequilla Herradura for National Magarita Day.

Rosy’s Taco Bar

Center City, 2220 Walnut St.

Rosy’s Taco Bar will be serving their house margaritas all day and night for $5 apiece. If you stop by between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., you can pair the $5 margaritas with $5 happy hour food specials.

Añejo Philly

Northern Liberties, 1001 North 2nd St.

To go along with National Margarita Day, patrons can also fill up on Añejo’s bottomless $25 tacos. Margaritas are running at $6 and they also have extended happy hour specials.

El Rey

Center City, 2013 Chestnut St.

El Rey will offer $5 margaritas during happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday to go along with some tasty snacks like chips and salsa, tacos, and other delicious options.

Al Pastor

Exton, Pa., 560 Wellington Square

If you’re outside of the city, Al Pastor has a very good deal. The restaurant is offering a margarita flight for $20. Traditional margaritas are $5 and pitchers are $20. They’re offering Al Pastor, strawberry, cucumber jalapeno, and blood orange flavored margaritas.

Buena Onda

Franklintown, 1901 Callowhill St.

Buena Onda is offering half-priced margaritas all day on Tuesday. Happy hour runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. if you want to pair margaritas with some tacos or chips and salsa.

El Camino Real

Northern Liberties, 1040 N. 2nd St.

El Camino Real will have off margarita happy hour, a party tent outside, and DJs on Tuesday.