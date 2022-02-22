PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police provided an update Tuesday in the investigation into the burned human remains found near Kelly Drive. Police say the victim is between 10 and 19 years old.
Police have not yet been able to identify the victim's gender.
Investigators say the body had a single gunshot wound to the neck, but it's not clear if that was the cause of death. The victim had braces on their teeth, investigators say.
Police are currently going through missing persons reports.
The burned remains were found near West Girard Avenue on Sunday night.