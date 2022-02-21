JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – The Ukrainian-American community in Philadelphia is very worried about their friends and family in their homeland. As Russian troops surround Ukraine’s borders, a war seems imminent and Ukrainian-Americans are fearing the worst.

“I think everyone feels this will be worst than World War II. This will be bad, this will be a lot of bloodshed,” said Natalie Firko, President of the Ukrainian Educational and Cultural Center.

Philadelphians with ties to the country recall the effects war has waged on their families.

“My mom was born actually in Budapest on a train while bombings were happening around. My dad was born in Ukraine but fled with his widowed mother and sister and that was the last time they were all there.”

Sunday Firko helped organize a rally that sent about 200 people to the White House where they urged the President for more support.

“There are messages that I’ve gotten that say, ‘don’t worry God loves Ukraine,’ at the same time they say there are days where we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Anatoli Murha. He attended that rally in Washington.

Some say this is not just a conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with Russian troops currently stationed in neighboring Belarus. Many people there and in Russia are unable to speak up.

“My personal friend Vladimir got sentenced for 15 years in jail just for being a YouTuber and telling truths about tough life in Belarus,” according to Siarzhuk Shaliga from the Association of Belarusians in America.

For Natalie – the toll of war was seen in 2017 — that’s when her family finally made it back to the country they were forced to flee.

“It was an emotional visit they are safe for now but again you just don’t know,” Firko said.