By CBS3 Staff
READING, Pa. (CBS) – Reading police say two men were shot and killed Sunday morning. It happened on the 200 block West Greenwich Street, just after 7 a.m.

That’s where police found two men with gunshot wounds. Both passed away at the scene.

Video from the scene shows a shattered window of a car.

2 Men Killed In Reading Shooting

Detectives have not released any information on the suspects, arrests, or motive. They say their investigation continues.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Reading Police Department at (610) 655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks at (877) 373-9913.