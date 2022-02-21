CBS News PhillyWatch Now
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city has events available at some of its most historic locations to honor President’s Day. Here are some of the activities history buffs can enjoy.

In-person events at the National Constitution Center are free Monday. All the events focus on freedom, liberty, and equality. Some include a presidential costume contest and presidential re-enactors.

The events will educate people about America’s presidents, the role of the Executive Branch, and parts of the U.S. Constitution.

The Museum of the American Revolution is also celebrating the life and legacy of America’s first President.

There will be pop-up talks, arts and crafts, and hands-on demonstrations all day. Famous paintings of the American Revolution will also be on display. Some of them include historic battles at Princeton, Yorktown, and Trenton.

The exhibit closes at 5 p.m.