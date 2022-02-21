MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Fire crews are searching for a missing person after an overnight fire in Pottstown. Numerous firefighters are working to contain the blaze.

A CBS3 viewer sent in video of the fire, with smoke billowing out of the top.

The fire broke out around 1:43 a.m. on Chestnut Street, with Pottstown fire crews sounding the evacuation alarm around 2:20 a.m. Fire officials said the fire started in one home and spread to another home before firefighters got the first one under control.

“Firefighters are trying to get to the second floor,” Pottstown Chief Frank Rand told Eyewitness News. “The roof collapsed, and they’re in there searching. We deemed this building safe enough for our members to get in there right now.”

One neighbor told CBS3’s Ross DiMattei his dog helped get him to safety as the fire spread to the second home.

Firefighters got into the building and didn’t hear smoke alarms going off.

Officials said five people were inside the home when the fire started. Neighbors told CBS3 they saw someone jump from the second story window in order to escape. Chief Rand said he was just treated for injuries related to the fall.

One occupant is still unaccounted for. A firefighter injured their knee at the scene by slipping on ice and is getting treated at a local hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.