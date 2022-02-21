Officials Investigating Death In North Philadelphia After Police Find Human Remains Near Brewerytown

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a death in North Philadelphia after a person pointed them in the direction of human remains on Sunday. The remains were found in the rear of Brewery and Kelly Drive, just outside of the city’s Brewerytown neighborhood.

Police say just after noon on Sunday they responded to a report of a person screaming at 32nd and Thompson Street. Once they arrived, a complainant directed them to the human remains at Brewery and Kelly Drive.

The remains appear to be burned, according to police.

The scene was processed by homicide detectives and the remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for examination.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this story. 