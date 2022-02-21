Officials Investigating Death In North Philadelphia After Police Find Human Remains Near Brewerytown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a death in North Philadelphia after a person pointed them in the direction of human remains on Sunday. The remains were found in the rear of Brewery and Kelly Drive, just outside of the city’s Brewerytown neighborhood.
Police say just after noon on Sunday they responded to a report of a person screaming at 32nd and Thompson Street. Once they arrived, a complainant directed them to the human remains at Brewery and Kelly Drive.READ MORE: Pottstown Firefighters Find Body Of Person Missing During House Fire
The remains appear to be burned, according to police.
READ MORE: Black History Month: Jacqueline Means Leads Wilmington Urban STEM Initiative To Empower Young Girls
BREAKING: @PhillyPolice are investigating human remains found just off Kelly Drive at Brewery Hill Drive. According to officials, the remains appear to have been burned. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/n6Z6vZVi0a
— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) February 21, 2022
The scene was processed by homicide detectives and the remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for examination.
So far, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Woman Shot In Foot, Crashes Into Gate In North Philadelphia: Police
CBS3’s Alicia Roberts contributed to this story.