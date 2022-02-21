Driver Shot In Philadelphia's Logan Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan section. It happened at 17th Street and Olney Avenue in Logan, just after noon Monday.
A 23-year-old man who was driving was shot in the back and also suffered a graze wound to the head.
He flagged down paramedics who took him to the hospital.
He’s now in stable condition.
Police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.