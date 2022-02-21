LOS ANGELES (CBS) – The barbershop is being used to change the narrative on mental health for young black men and their families. A shop in Compton, California is just one of many taking part in The Confess Project. It’s a coalition of Black barbers trained to be mental health advocates for men who are less likely to see a therapist.

A recent study found that 63% of African-Americans believe that a mental health condition is a sign of personal weakness, but the program seeks to change that impression.

“We believe in a culture of mental health for men and boys of color, and we believe in barbers,” said Travis Meade, the Los Angeles Program Manager for The Confess Project. “We just believe in the trust that they inherently have in the community.

“I go through the week like, ‘dang, I’m super-stressed,’ but I know on Friday or Saturday I have a haircut coming, and when the haircut comes I could sit in this chair. I can talk to my barber,” said Aaron Michael Peace.

The Confess Project now has more than a thousand barbers in 40 cities. For more information go to theconfessproject.com.