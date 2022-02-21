Police Seek Answers After Burned Body Found Near Kelly Drive

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By Matt Petrillo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a disturbing discovery along Kelly Drive Sunday near Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section when a burning body was found. Now, authorities are trying identify who it is.

Police responded very quickly to a person screaming Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found the remains of someone on fire. Burn marks are left behind in the area.



The remains were found around noon. Authorities haven’t yet said how long the remains were left in the area. They also haven’t identified the victim.

The scene was processed by homicide detectives, and police said the remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for examination.

Many people use this area for running and cycling and are stunned to hear about the incident.

One person told CBS3, “I certainly don’t expect anything like that to happen anywhere. But we live in crazy times, and crazy things unfortunately happen.”

So far, no arrests have been made.