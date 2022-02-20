PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Concerns are growing among members of the Ukrainian community in the Delaware Valley on Sunday. They are paying close attention to what’s happening back in their homeland.

As the likelihood of war between Russia and Ukraine inches closer and closer, people in Philadelphia say they’ve been anxiously watching and waiting to see what move Russia makes.

“My heart is broken,” Marlyn Harris said. “There are so many innocent people actually on both sides.”

“It does seem like they’ll be war,” she added. “I don’t know if Russia is just threatening, but when he speaks he has so much confidence and that’s what worries me.”

Harris’ concerns echo throughout the local Ukrainian community.

Outside of the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Jenkintown, signs saying “Support Ukraine” and “Stop Russian Aggression” hang clearly on windows near the entrance.

On Sunday, a group went to Washington D.C. to ask President Joe Biden for more support.

“A more concerted action on the ground,” Florence Speiser said. “It seems like that would be more effective but no one wants to go there.”

Eyewitness News caught up with people at the Bells Market, a Russian-Ukrainian store in Philadelphia.

Many say while this may seem like a European issue, everyone should sympathize with the effects a war could have on a nation.

“A lot of people will be displaced again,” one man said. “And people are so, so far away from what’s happening over there they can’t really grasp the situation over there.”

“I feel for the people here in America who are so worried about their family over there,” Harris said.