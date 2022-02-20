North Philadelphia Shooting Leaves 2 Men Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning has left two men injured, police say. The shooting occurred on the 2900 block of West Wishart Street around 12:45 a.m.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times. A 19-year-old man was shot once in his chest. They arrived at Temple Hospital by private vehicle and were placed in stable condition, according to officials.
No arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.
