Officials Investigating Overnight Fire In Egg Harbor City, Atlantic County

EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A fire broke out in Egg Harbor City on Saturday night. Fire crews and investigators were on the scene for hours Sunday.

Officials tell Eyewitness News that it will be a while before they find out the cause of the fire. But the family got out OK.

The fire started at Hidden View Farms. According to their Facebook page, they train horse riders of all ages.

Officials say the stables weren’t impacted.

Mullica Township Police are keeping the public at bay while investigators continue to find out what lead to the fire.

CBS3 has been told crews first arrived at the scene around 11 p.m. Saturday. A total of four adults and one child were able to escape.

Police say their home is a total loss. On Sunday morning, investigators were on the scene checking hotspots and determining the cause of the fire.

Officials say they believe the fire started in the back of the home, but the cause is still being investigated.