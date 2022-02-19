Residents Take Advantage Of Free Self-Defense Seminar At Premier Martial Arts As Violence Rises In Philadelphia

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — Violence is getting worse all over Philadelphia and many people don’t feel safe in their own communities. But one martial arts instructor in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County is hoping to change that.

Attendees flocked to a free self-defense seminar at Premier Martial Arts in Huntingdon Valley as violence rises in Philly and the surrounding areas.

“You’re not used to using those muscle groups,” Jessica Daniels, of Somerville, said. “So now, my forearm hurts and I have scratches on my arms but you know you learn those techniques and I’m sure they’ll come in handy one day.”

“I picked up a bunch of tactics,” Kenyatta Bryant, of Northeast Philly, said. “I don’t feel completely confident but somewhat confident in knowing i can protect my son and my family.”

Bryant has seen a dramatic change in her 7-year-old son, Isaiah, who’s been training for about a year. She wanted to take advantage of the complimentary class. So did Emily Juliano, who drove all the way from New York. She walked away with a few tactics.

“Always be on guard, always be vigilant, looking around, being aware, ungluing yourself from your phone, just keeping that special awareness,” Juliano said.

And it’s not about being perfect, it’s about being ready for any kind of assault.

Learning the survivor mentality not only builds confidence but also helps these parents defend themselves and their families.

“Surviving a knife threat, a gun threat, surviving a physical assault,” Sensei David Pantano said.

The good news is that the community can keep an eye out for more free classes that are on the horizon.