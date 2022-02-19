Philadelphia Police: Shooting In Kensington Leaves Man Dead

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police say a driver shot and killed a man in Kensington who was trying to get into that driver’s car. It happened just before 1 a.m. on Saturday at Kensington and Albert Streets.

Investigators say a man went up to the driver’s passenger door and opened it. After a brief conversation, the door closed as the shooter drove off.

When the man tried to open the door again, police say the driver shot him.

Officers later found the car with the driver inside.

No arrests or charges have been announced.

