CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — The Upper Darby community is outraged on Saturday night after a former elementary school principal is accused of sexually assaulting a young child. Parents say they had a hard time sleeping Friday night after learning about the arrest of Jonathan Wisneski, who was the principal of Primos Elementary School in Clifton Heights about three years ago.

The parents’ biggest concern is how someone accused of such things could once again work with children.

Wisneski was later employed as an Education Director at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, but has been placed on administrative leave and has no access to students.

At a press conference Friday, authorities say Wisneski is now facing eight charges, including sexual contact with a student, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Officials said allegations against Wisneski came up years ago, but it wasn’t until this week they were given new information and new allegations were made.

Parents say while they’re happy an arrest was made, they wish it was done sooner.

“It’s really reminiscent of what the Catholic church did with just shoving people out the door and letting them be someone else’s problem,” Lisa Lightner said. “But this is a very vulnerable population, you know? Most of the kids at CARES do not speak, and don’t have the words to tell you if something like this happens.”

Officials say they currently have one elementary-age victim but believe there could be more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.